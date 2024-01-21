Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu visits Ayodhya with family ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration, says feeling ‘very blessed’

The consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will take place on January 22. Ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, many devotees are visiting the city to take part in the grand occasion. Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu also visited the city with his family. He shared the pictures on X and expressed that he is feeling ‘very blessed’. Sridhar Vembu (second from left) posing for the camera with his family in Ayodhya. (X/@svembu)

“In Ayodhya with my amma Janaki and my brother Kumar and his wife Anu. Amma is a life-long devotee of Lord Shri Ram. Very blessed to be here. Jai Shri Ram,” wrote Vembu while sharing pictures on X.

One of the pictures shows Vembu posing for the camera with his mother, brother, and sister-in-law. The other shows him taking a selfie with his mother.

Take a look at the tweet here:

The post, since being shared a few hours ago, has accumulated over two lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this post:

“Beautiful,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Wow.”

“Such humility,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Wonderful that you and your family could visit Ayodhya in anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Jai Shree Ram.”

“Good to see you in Uttar Pradesh, sir,” shared a fifth.

Consecration of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir

The idol of Lord Ram will be consecrated in the temple’s sanctum sanctorum on January 22, and Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit will officiate the main rituals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the event, along with a host of dignitaries. The event will be telecasted on Doordarshan’s channels, DD News and DD National from 11 am to 1 pm on January 22.