Ram Mandir inauguration: Check Aarti, Darshan timings; how to book passes

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is all set to be inaugurated and the preparations are at the last leg before the idol of Lord Ram is consecrated in the temple's sanctum sanctorum. Devotees flock to the temple town to glimpse the grand occasion and participate. Ayodhya: Labourers decorate an entrance gate to the Ram Mandir ahead of its consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya, Saturday, Jan. 20. 2024. PTI Photo/Kamal KIshore(PTI01_21_2024_000001A)(PTI)

Nearly 8,000 guests are scheduled to arrive on Monday, January 22. Meanwhile, several state and central governments have declared a half-day holiday to mark the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Take a look at Aarti's timings:

The rituals for the consecration have already been started on January 16. There are three Aarti timings:

Jagaran/Shringar Aarti – 6:30 am Bhog Aarti – 12 pm Sandhya Aarti – 7:30 pm

Darshan timings:

Devotees can have temple Darshan at the Ram Temple from 7 am to 11:30 am and 2 pm to 7 pm.

How to book for Aarti/Darshan?

Devotees have to visit the official website. Log in using your mobile number. You will receive an OTP for registration. Go to ‘My Profile’ and book the desired slot for Aarti or Darshan. Provide your credentials and book your pass. You have to collect your pass from the temple counter before entering the premises.

The online booking is currently kept on hold. Please follow the official website for the latest updates.

The offline same-day booking will be done based on the availability of slots. Devotees have to be present at the temple premises 30 minutes before the Aarti.

Temple entry process:

The Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust had stated earlier that the devotees would be allowed to enter the temple upon scanning the QR codes mentioned on their entry pass.

“Information for dignitaries invited in Prana Pratishtha Utsav: Entry into Pran Pratishtha Utsav of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar can only be allowed after scanning the QR code mentioned on the entry pass issued by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra. A copy of the entry pass is attached here," the trust wrote on X (formerly Twitter).