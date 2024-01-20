Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 4 unique gifts to temple before consecration ceremony. Watch

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is set to take place on January 22. Ahead of the ceremony, devotees from across India and other countries have sent gifts to the temple as tokens of their reverence. Here are four videos that show unique gifts from the devotees. Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The image on the left shows a diamond necklace with a silver base, and the photo on the right is of a huge laddu. (X/@ANI)

1. 108-foot-long incense stick

A huge 108-foot-long incense stick was created in Vadodara. Weighing 3500 kg, it took six months to create and cost over ₹five lakh.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir, the incense was lit by Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. Prepared using cow dung, ghee, essence, herbs, and flower extracts, it is expected to burn for over a month. It is also claimed that the fragrance will reach a distance of 50 km.

Doordarshan National shared a video of this creation on YouTube:

2. Ram Temple-themed necklace

“A diamond merchant from Surat has made a necklace on the theme of the Ram temple using 5000 American diamonds and 2 kg silver. 40 artisans completed the design in 35 days,” ANI tweeted as they shared a video of the jewellery.

Kaushik Kakadiya, Director of Rasesh Jewels, told ANI that the necklace is not for any ‘commercial purpose’ instead they want to gift it to the Ram Temple.

3. Laddu weighing 1265 kg

A man hailing from Hyderabad prepared a laddu to offer at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. The sweet weighs 1265 kg.

Take a look at the video:

4. Silk bed sheet depicting the Shri Ram temple

Vishwa Hindu Parishad President Alok Kumar handed over a silk bed sheet depicting the Shri Ram temple to Anil Mishra, 'Yajman' of Shri Ram Temple. Kumar said that the bed sheet was created by a silk manufacturer from Tamil Nadu.

He also handed over organically produced pure saffron that Kumar said was gifted by a group from Kashmir. The third item is the Water of Kubha (Kabul) river from Afghanistan that Kumar shared was sent by two individuals as a gift to the temple.

Here’s a video that shows the gifts:

PM Narendra Modi will attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple and conduct the rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'. Besides the PM, a host of dignitaries from different walks of life will also attend the ceremony. The event will be telecasted live on Doordarshan, DD News and DD National.