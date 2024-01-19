close_game
close_game
News / Trending / IndiGo passengers sing Ram Aayenge on flight to Ayodhya, video goes viral. Watch

IndiGo passengers sing Ram Aayenge on flight to Ayodhya, video goes viral. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Jan 19, 2024 12:41 PM IST

The flight, which was enroute Ayodhya, was reverbrating with the tune of Ram Aayenge. Several passengers sang the devotional song and were also seen clapping.

As the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya inches closer, people are celebrating it with much enthusiasm. Recently, a video showcasing passengers on an IndiGo flight singing Ram Aayenge went viral on Instagram. The clip was shared by MyGov, Government of India's official page.

Passengers singing Ram Aayenge aboard Indigo flight. (Instagram/@MyGov)
Passengers singing Ram Aayenge aboard Indigo flight. (Instagram/@MyGov)

"'Ram Aayenge’ reverberates in the air, quite literally! Passengers on a flight to Ayodhya sing in unison showing their excitement. It's a truly uplifting experience, setting the tone for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in Ram Mandir, Ayodhya," wrote MyGov in the caption of the post. (Also Read: Hyderabad museum unveils model of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir mounted on a car)

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The video shows passengers singing and clapping to the devotional song. A few were also seen recording the scene on their smartphones.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a few days ago on Instagram. Since being shared, it garnered more than 14 million views. The share also has numerous likes.

Earlier, German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann wowed the Internet with her rendition of Ram Aayenge. A video of Spittman singing the devotional song was shared on X by ANI. After her video went viral, many people said that she had a beautiful voice. Others also talked about how good her Hindi speaking skills were.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out