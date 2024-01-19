IndiGo passengers sing Ram Aayenge on flight to Ayodhya, video goes viral. Watch

As the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya inches closer, people are celebrating it with much enthusiasm. Recently, a video showcasing passengers on an IndiGo flight singing Ram Aayenge went viral on Instagram. The clip was shared by MyGov, Government of India's official page. Passengers singing Ram Aayenge aboard Indigo flight. (Instagram/@MyGov)

"'Ram Aayenge’ reverberates in the air, quite literally! Passengers on a flight to Ayodhya sing in unison showing their excitement. It's a truly uplifting experience, setting the tone for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in Ram Mandir, Ayodhya," wrote MyGov in the caption of the post. (Also Read: Hyderabad museum unveils model of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir mounted on a car)

The video shows passengers singing and clapping to the devotional song. A few were also seen recording the scene on their smartphones.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a few days ago on Instagram. Since being shared, it garnered more than 14 million views. The share also has numerous likes.

Earlier, German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann wowed the Internet with her rendition of Ram Aayenge. A video of Spittman singing the devotional song was shared on X by ANI. After her video went viral, many people said that she had a beautiful voice. Others also talked about how good her Hindi speaking skills were.