Hyderabad museum unveils model of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir mounted on a car

A museum in Hyderabad came up with a unique creation ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir. Sudha Car Museum crafted a ‘masterpiece’ that shows a replica of the temple mounted on a car. A video of the creation was posted on X. The image shows a replica of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir. (X/@ANI)

ANI took to X to share the video of the model. “In a unique blend of technology and art, Hyderabad-based Sudha Car Museum has crafted a mobile masterpiece – a model of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir mounted on a car,” the news agency wrote.

Take a look at the video that shows the replica of the temple:

The video was shared a day ago. Since then, the video has collected nearly 30,000 views. The post has also accumulated more than 600 likes.

Why did the museum create this model?

Sudhakar Yadav, owner of Sudha Car Museum, told ANI that he has been planning the project for the past two years. A total of 21 people worked together to create the model.

“This is a mobile van. I am so happy that I could finish it on time. On 19th January, we are going to place this car at the famous Exhibition Grounds here. It will be there on display from 19th January to 15th February. After that, we are going to take it to villages because everybody can't go to Ayodhya. We will take Ayodhya to their doorsteps,” he added.

Consecration ceremony of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir:

The event will take place on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest in this event that will also be attended by thousands of people from different walks of life - politicians, saints, and celebrities. The event will be telecasted live on Doordarshan, DD News and DD National.