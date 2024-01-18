close_game
News / Trending / Man makes replica of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir using Parle-G biscuits

Man makes replica of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir using Parle-G biscuits

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 18, 2024 05:03 PM IST

A man used 20 kg Parle-G biscuits to create a replica of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir ahead of the temple's consecration ceremony that will take place on January 22.

A man from West Bengal paid a unique tribute to the upcoming consecration ceremony of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir. He created a beautiful replica of the temple using nothing but biscuits. His creation has wowed netizens and earned him applause.

The image shows Ayodhya's Ram Mandir from when it was being constructed.

The man created the replica using 20 kg of Parle-G biscuits, reports Durgapur Times. A video of the creation has taken over social media with many sharing it across different platforms.

In the video, the man is seen taking out biscuits from a packet and cutting them into pieces to create the structure. The replica is complete with a few flags on top. The video ends with an complete view of the creation.

Take a look at this video:

The video prompted people to post varied reactions. This X user who wrote, “Gazab talent hai [Amazing talent].” Another added, “This is simply wow.” A few added, “Jai Siya Ram” while commenting on the video.

Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir consecration ceremony:

The grand ceremony will take place on January 22 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest. From politicians, to celebrities to saints, thousands of people are invited to join the celebration. From January 23 onwards, the temple will be open to the general public.

Where can you watch the consecration ceremony?

The consecration ceremony will take place between 11 am to 1 pm. Doordarshan, DD News and DD National will telecast the grand event live.

