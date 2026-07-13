Slaven Bilic returns as Croatia coach

Slaven Bilic will return as head coach of Croatia, the national football federation announced Monday, replacing Zlatko Dalic who resigned after the country's World Cup exit. Slaven Bilic will return as head coach of Croatia (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Dalic stepped down last week after a tenure that included a runner-up finish at the 2018 World Cup.

Croatia failed to move into the last 16 of this year's World Cup, losing 2-1 to Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

Former Croatian international defender Bilic previously coached Croatia between 2006 and 2012.

The 57-year-old, who also coached English clubs West Ham, West Bromwich Albion and Watford, was "unanimously appointed" as head coach, the Croatian Football Federation (HNS) said.

Bilic recorded a higher winning percentage than Dalic during his last tenure, with 42 wins, 15 draws and eight defeats in 65 matches.

But his side's best result was reaching the quarter-finals of the 2008 European Championships, which they lost on penalties to Turkey.

With 44 caps for Croatia, Bilic's club career was mostly spent at Hajduk Split with stints in England at West Ham and Everton in the mid-1990s.

Bilic's last coaching position was at Saudi Arabia's Al-Fateh, during the 2023-2024 season.

Luka Modric's Croatia lost the 2018 World Cup final to France in Russia.

Dalic also guided the nation to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the last-16 at Euro 2020.