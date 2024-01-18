Ram Mandir consecration event: Where to watch live telecast of ceremony?

The whole country is awaiting the grand consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in the holy city of Ayodhya on January 22. According to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple trust, Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit will officiate the main rituals during the consecration ceremony. Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh (File Photo)

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the event, thousands of other people including politicians, saints, and celebrities have been invited for the ceremony.

Where to watch the consecration ceremony?

The live screening of the consecration ceremony at Ram Temple will be done between 11 am to 1 pm on January 22. Channels of Doordarshan DD News and DD National will telecast the event and share a YouTube link with other news agencies to broadcast on their respective channels.

According to a report by Times of India, Doordarshan has installed 40 cameras across the temple premises. Apart from the temple, DD has cameras installed in nearby areas including Ram ki Paidi near Saryu ghat, and the Jatayu statue at Kuber Tila, among other locations.

Pran Pratishtha ceremony underway

Meanwhile, the seven-day long ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony which began on Tuesday is underway in Ayodhya. Shri Anil Mishra atoned all essential belongings and took a bath in the Saryu river on the first day of the Vedic rituals. He also worshipped Lord Vishnu and performed ‘Panchgavyaprashan’ at the Ram temple with ‘Panchgavya’ (milk, urine, dung, ghee, and curd).

On Thursday - the third day of the Vedic rituals - the temple authorities installed the idol of Ram Lalla in the ‘Garbh Grah’ (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple, a day after the idol toured the temple premises.