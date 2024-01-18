close_game
close_game
News / India News / Ram Mandir consecration event: Where to watch live telecast of ceremony?

Ram Mandir consecration event: Where to watch live telecast of ceremony?

ByHT News Desk
Jan 18, 2024 02:43 PM IST

The whole country is awaiting the grand consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in the holy city of Ayodhya on January 22.

The whole country is awaiting the grand consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in the holy city of Ayodhya on January 22. According to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple trust, Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit will officiate the main rituals during the consecration ceremony.

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh (File Photo)
Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh (File Photo)

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the event, thousands of other people including politicians, saints, and celebrities have been invited for the ceremony.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Where to watch the consecration ceremony?

The live screening of the consecration ceremony at Ram Temple will be done between 11 am to 1 pm on January 22. Channels of Doordarshan DD News and DD National will telecast the event and share a YouTube link with other news agencies to broadcast on their respective channels.

According to a report by Times of India, Doordarshan has installed 40 cameras across the temple premises. Apart from the temple, DD has cameras installed in nearby areas including Ram ki Paidi near Saryu ghat, and the Jatayu statue at Kuber Tila, among other locations.

Also read: PM Modi releases commemorative postage stamps, book on Ram Temple

Pran Pratishtha ceremony underway

Meanwhile, the seven-day long ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony which began on Tuesday is underway in Ayodhya. Shri Anil Mishra atoned all essential belongings and took a bath in the Saryu river on the first day of the Vedic rituals. He also worshipped Lord Vishnu and performed ‘Panchgavyaprashan’ at the Ram temple with ‘Panchgavya’ (milk, urine, dung, ghee, and curd).

On Thursday - the third day of the Vedic rituals - the temple authorities installed the idol of Ram Lalla in the ‘Garbh Grah’ (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple, a day after the idol toured the temple premises.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News andRam Mandir Ram Mandir Inauguration Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On