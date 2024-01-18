Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Day 3: Idol installation in 'Garbh Grah' today

The idol of Ram Lalla is likely to be installed in the ‘Garbh Grah’ (sanctum sanctorum) of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Thursday - the third day of ‘Pran Pratishtha’, Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra said. The 51-inch idol sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was brought inside the temple premises on Wednesday. Reportedly, the installation will be done between 12:20 pm to 1:28 pm. The idol of Ram Lalla being taken inside Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex through a crane, ahead of its consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya, Wednesday(PTI)

According to Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the worship on the third day will commence with ‘sankalp’ at 1:20 pm. This will be followed with Ganeshambika Pujan, the chanting of mantras, including the recitation of 'Ayushmantra'.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“The ceremonial proceedings will commence with 'Jaladhivas' (purifying the idol with water), Gandhadivas (sprinkling the idol with various essences), following which the evening aarti of the new idol will take place. Prior to this, the throne was purified with Panchgavya, encompassing five elements - milk, ghee, cow dung, gau mutra, and curd. Following this, the ‘Vastu Pujan’ will be performed to ensure the ‘Vastu shanti’ (peace of the place),” the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said.

The seven-day Vedic rituals at Ayodhya began on Tuesday ahead of the much-awaited consecration event of Ram Temple on January 22. On the first day of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’, Shri Anil Mishra atoned all essential belongings and took a bath in the Saryu river. He then worshipped Lord Vishnu and performed ‘Panchgavyaprashan’ at the Ram temple with ‘Panchgavya’ (milk, urine, dung, ghee, and curd). According to the temple trust, the ‘Karmakuti Homa’ was also performed at the idol-making place and Valmiki's Ramayana and Bhusundiramayana were recited at the pavilion. Along with this, ‘Godan’ (cow donation) was performed as a part of atonement from Dwadshabd Paksha.

On the second day, several rituals were performed before touring the idol of Lord Ram Lalla on the premises of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

What to expect for the next three days?

On January 19 morning, the rituals of Aushadhadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas will be held, while in the evening, the Dhanyadhivas ritual will take place. On the morning of January 20, the authorities will hold the Sharkaradhivas and Phaladhivas rituals, while in the evening, Pushpadhivas ritual will take place. Meanwhile, on the last day of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ before the main consecration ceremony, Madhyadhivas ritual will take place in the morning while the Shaiyadhivas will be held in the evening.