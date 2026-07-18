Maharashtra woman stabbed to death, accused dies by suicide hours later

A 20-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a man, with the accused found hanging from a tree in the same area hours later in a suspected case of murder-suicide in Maharashtra's Nashik city, police said on Saturday. The victim was a student and was living as a paying guest in the area. (Representative Image/PTI)

According to the police, the accused, 26-year-old Sahil Ashok Lavare, allegedly killed the victim, Vaishnavi Avare, near a temple in the Indiranagar area late on Friday night before dying by suicide at a jogging track in the locality in the early hours of the day.

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The alleged accused stabbed the woman and slit her throat with a knife, even as residents rushed to the scene on hearing her screams, an official said.

He said that the accused managed to flee, and the woman died on the spot.

Later, around 3 am, the accused was found hanging from a tree on the jogging track in the area, the official said.

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The victim was a student and was living as a paying guest in the area, he said.

As per the preliminary probe, the victim and the accused had met on Friday evening. The attack may have stemmed from a one-sided love affair.

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A case of murder has been registered, and a probe has been launched to ascertain the exact reason for the murder, he added.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

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