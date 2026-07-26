40-year-old Ram Jhula bridge closed for commuting till December: Officials

The iconic 40-year-old Ram Jhula suspension bridge in Rishikesh, which connects Pauri Garhwal and Tehri Garhwal districts across the river Ganga, on Saturday was closed to commuters for maintenance, upgradation and renovation works. The bridge is expected to remain shut until December, officials familiar with the matter said on Sunday. The 220-metre-long and two-metre-wide suspension bridge was closed from both ends on Saturday evening. (HT Photo)

The 220-metre-long and two-metre-wide suspension bridge was closed from both ends on Saturday evening after the state government sanctioned ₹10 crore for its comprehensive maintenance and restoration.

The bridge, which has featured in several films and documentaries, has suffered damage to parts of its foundation and suspension wires over the years. It also developed cracks and other structural issues, particularly during heavy monsoon rainfall in July 2019 and August 2023, prompting authorities to temporarily suspend its use on both occasions.

“Maintenance and a comprehensive overhaul of the bridge had been felt necessary for a long-term solution. As the state government has sanctioned a budget of ₹10 crore, we closed the bridge from both sides from Saturday evening for maintenance and restoration. The work is expected to be completed by December, after which the bridge will once again be opened for the public,” said Public Works Department (PWD) executive engineer, Narendranagar, Praveen Karnwal.

The closure, however, has not gone down well with local traders, who have raised concerns over its timing. They said the authorities should have scheduled the maintenance work after the conclusion of the Kanwar pilgrimage season, when millions of Kanwariyas visit Rishikesh and travel towards the Neelkanth Mahadev temple during the annual Kanwar Yatra.

“Our markets and businesses will be affected by the closure during Sawan. Kanwariyas, pilgrims from other states, tourists and local residents use the Ram Jhula every day,” said local trader Bhagwan Singh Gusain.

The Ram Jhula, constructed in 1986, has long been one of Rishikesh’s most recognisable landmarks and an important pedestrian link between the two districts. Its closure is expected to affect the movement of pilgrims, tourists and local residents, besides businesses operating in the adjoining market areas.