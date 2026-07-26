Health, age and 'corrupted arena': Siddaramaiah on why he won't contest the 2028 Karnataka polls

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday announced that he will not be contesting the 2028 state assembly elections. Taking to social media, the Congress leader cited various reasons such as his health, age and the increasingly "corrupted area of politics." This announcement from the Karnataka leader comes after he was replaced by DK Shivakumar on June 3. (@DKShivakumar on X)

“I will not contest in the 2028 assembly elections. I am now 79 years old. Our government’s term still has one and a half years left. By then, I will be 81-82 years old. My health is not as robust as it used to be. It is no longer possible to work with the same enthusiasm as before," he wrote on X.

The former CM also added that he would remain active in public life and continue to speak for the people.

Siddaramaiah, who stepped down last month, also stated that his reason was due to the rampant corruption in politics.

“Since the political field has become corrupted today, I will not contest in the 2028 assembly elections. However, remaining active in politics, I will continue to stand as a voice for the people’s hardships and joys," he said.

This announcement from the Karnataka leader comes after he was replaced by DK Shivakumar on June 3.

The Congress leader also added that his decision comes after public pressure on him to contest once again.

Also Read | Only those on electoral rolls after SIR to get govt scheme benefits: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar

“By 2028, I will be 82 years old. That will mark the completion of 50 years in my political life. I began my political journey in 1978 as a taluk board member. I have seen both defeats and victories. But I take satisfaction in the fact that I have not acted against the principles I believed in, nor betrayed my conscience," he added further.

Despite his decision not to contest the upcoming state elections, the Congress leader added that he will remain dedicated to public service.