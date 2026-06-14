'Say no to British Janata Party': Posters, Prakash Raj take spotlight at CJP's Bengaluru protest

Actor Prakash Raj on Sunday joined the protesting students at Bengaluru's Freedom Park who had gathered on Cockroach Janta Party's call to demand Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the alleged examination irregularities. Actor, activist and politician Prakash Raj (C) attends a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against alleged irregularities in country's major examinations at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on June 14, 2026. (AFP) Slogans were raised amid demands for accountability as Raj, activist Sonam Wangchuk and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke addressed the rain-soaked crowd. Youth of this country has decided to fight, veteran actor Prakash Raj said in his address as he was flanked by Wangchuk and Dipke . “Youth of this country is telling ‘uncles and aunties, you are ruling this country after retirement age. Go away. We youngsters are fighting for our future’,” Raj said while addressing the crowd.

Students and activists had gathered with posters with some of them saying ‘Say no to British Janata Party’ in an apparent dig to the ruling BJP at the Centre.

Protesters with posters at CJP's Bengaluru protest on Sunday

A frequent critic of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Raj was earlier expected to attend the CJP’s first protest in Delhi. However, he later said he was unable to join due to “impending prior work”. Also read: Rebel TMC MPs to join Tripura-based Nationalist Citizen Party of India Raj and the Cockroach party on Saturday confirmed that the actor would be part of the protest at Freedom Park in Benagluru. “Big Announcement: Activist Prakash Raj Will Be Joining CJP’s Peaceful Protest At Bengaluru!” the Cockroach Janta Party said in a post on X.