Rebel TMC MPs to join Tripura-based Nationalist Citizen Party of India

Rebel lawmakers of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are set to join Tripura-based Nationalist Citizen Party of India (NCPI) after days of unrest within the Mamata-led party. Rebel TMC MPs with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in New Delhi (Sourced)

“We will merge with Nationalist Citizens Party and support the NDA,” rebel TMC leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said, announcing the next political move of the rebel faction, adding that two-thirds of TMC MPs have given letter to Lok Sabha Speaker for separate seating arrangement.

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TMC MPs, including Yusuf Pathan, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla in Delhi on Sunday, amid reports of the rebelling MPs seeking recognition as ‘real TMC’ and staking claim on TMC symbol.

However, the speculations have now been put to rest as the rebelling MPs will be joining the NCPI.