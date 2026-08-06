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    Delhi High Court dismisses plea seeking review of Parliament security framework

    The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking directions to the Centre to review Parliament’s existing security framework

    Published on: Aug 6, 2026, 08:04:21 IST
    By Shruti Kakkar
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    The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking directions to the Centre to review Parliament’s existing security framework, saying that matters concerning the House’s safety fall within the government’s jurisdiction, not the court’s.

    The petitioner, a public policy lawyer, argued that the issue has greater significance in recent years due to the increasing frequency of large public gathering (File Photo/ HT_PRINT)
    The petitioner, a public policy lawyer, argued that the issue has greater significance in recent years due to the increasing frequency of large public gathering (File Photo/ HT_PRINT)

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    “The safety and security aspect of Parliament is to be looked into by the government. Let all these things be left to the government and Parliament. Leave courts for deciding the disputes. We’ll not entertain any such petition. This is not the forum,” a bench of chief justice DK Upadhyaya and justice Tejas Karia told the petitioner.

    The petitioner, Raj Singh, a public policy lawyer, argued that the issue has assumed greater significance in recent years due to the increasing frequency of large public gatherings and demonstrations targeting Parliament.

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    Home/India News/Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Review Of Parliament Security Framework
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