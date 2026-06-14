Rahul Gandhi vs Pinarayi Vijayan: Is the INDIA bloc cracking after LoP's ‘hug’ remark?

Even as the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has been making calls for opposition unity, rift within the INDIA bloc has become quite evident lately, latest in this being Rahul vs Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI(M) leader and former Kerala chief minister. New Delhi: A hoarding with portraits of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and CPI (M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan installed ahead of the INDIA bloc meeting, in New Delhi, Monday, June 8, 2026. (Photo for representation) (PTI)

The past incidents that indicated fractures in the opposition alliance were the absence of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from the INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi on June 8.

The MK Stalin-led DMK had cited Congress' tie-up with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) as its reason to skip they key meeting that was called to discuss ‘current political developments and the issues facing the country and the public’.

Rahul's criticism of the Trinamool Congress following the poll debacle in contrast with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's ‘unconditional support’ for Mamata Banerjee's party was another indication that all the alliance partner's in the INDIA bloc might not be on the same page over crucial issues.

Vijayan vs Rahul A cold war of sorts was set off between Vijayan and Rahul after the former Kerala chief minister on Saturday criticised him and said that his political approach does not strengthen the INDIA alliance and often ends up helping the BJP.

In response to a media question on Rahul's remark at INDIA bloc meeting where he allegdly said he wouldn't hug Vijayan because of their political rivalry in Kerala, the former chief minister had said he was not concerned about who hugs whom.

"But we all saw the photograph of Rahul Gandhi hugging Narendra Modi. My objection is not to the act of hugging Modi itself. Rather, his remarks represent a particular political message. It reflects Rahul Gandhi's approach and how he views the INDIA alliance," Vijayan was quoted as saying by PTI.

To this, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal had a strong response as he alleged that the Left party was blaming the Congress leader for its own political decline and electoral setbacks.

In a Facebook post, Venugopal said the Marxist party's attacks on Gandhi reflected its "political insecurity" and inability to objectively assess the reasons behind its recent defeats.

"Instead of analysing the reasons for its dismal electoral performance in Kerala, the CPI(M) is trying to target Rahul Gandhi. If it continues on this path, even bigger defeats await the party," Venugopal wrote.

Rahul's criticism of TMC, RJD and SP Rahul in his speech at the INDIA bloc meeting on June 8 said there was ‘confusion’ in the alliance as he criticised the TMC, RJD and SP of using outdated political strategy to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

”I’m sorry to say that there is confusion in this group. The confusion is that you, the SP, the TMC, the RJD believe that the political instruments you have used so far will still work. These only worked when the Indian State provided a fair field for them to operate in. That field does not exist anymore,” he said, arguing that the Opposition must transition from standard electoral politics into an aggressive, mass-mobilisation “resistance movement”.

He urged the alliance partners to accept that the elections were being stolen and to stop treating it as a matter of doubt.

“I have many friends in the TMC. They were convinced that they were sweeping the election in Bengal. I kept telling them. You’re in dreamland. I have seen what happens. I have seen it in Gujarat. I have seen it in Madhya Pradesh. I have seen it in Chhattisgarh. I have seen it in Haryana and in Maharashtra,” he said.