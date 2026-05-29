2 Delhi men stab teenager 4 times, throw him in drain; he survives: Police

A 26-year-old man was arrested for stabbing a minor boy and throwing him into a drain in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area last week, Delhi Police’s crime branch said on Friday. The two accused threw him into a drain at Meera Bagh assuming him dead and with the intention to hide the body. (File representative picture)

The accused threw him into a drain at Meera Bagh assuming him dead and with the intention to hide the body.

Police said the two persons, one remains absconding, planned to kill the teenager over suspicions of the minor having a relationship with their sister. The arrested person, identified as Mandeep alias Monu, has a criminal record and was released from jail about two months ago, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Sanjeev Yadav said, “On May 19, the Paschim Vihar East police station received a call regarding a person who had been stabbed multiple times, causing his organs to protrude. The injured person, a minor boy, was found severely injured in a drain at Meera Bagh.”

He was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital in a semi-unconscious condition. Before losing consciousness, the minor boy told police that he was stabbed by Shivam and Monu. The minor boy is recovering at the hospital.

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A case of attempt to murder was registered, and teams were formed to arrest the alleged attackers.

On Thursday, the DCP said, the crime branch’s anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) arrested 26-year-old suspect Mandeep alias Monu, a resident of Uttam Nagar West, from near Bakkarwala Mor in southwest Delhi. Monu was found previously involved in three cases of robbery and assault.

“Monu told the crime branch officials that his cousin, Shivam, told him that one boy was in a relationship with his sister and he wanted to kill him. The two began looking for the perfect opportunity to kill the teenager. On May 18, they spotted him on Arya Samaj Road in Uttar Nagar. They persuaded him to come with them to have a talk, the DCP said.

“The two lured him to the Meera Bagh drain, where they stabbed him with the intention to kill. When they were sure that he was dead, they threw the injured boy into the drain to hide their crime. Thereafter, the two fled the area,” added DCP Yadav.