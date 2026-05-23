42-yr-old man arrested for raping minor stepdaughter in Tripura: Police

A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter multiple times in a village in Tripura’s Sepahijala district, police said. Last year, a total of 667 cases related to crimes against women were lodged in Tripura. (Representative Image/iStock)

The 42-year-old accused was charged under section 06 of the Protection of Child from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and section 64(f)(m)/65(1)351 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at a local police station on Friday based on a complaint filed by a relative of the rape-survivor.

Police said the minor rape-survivor told her complainant on May 19 that her stepfather had allegedly raped her multiple times and threatened her not to tell anyone about the incident.

The complainant filed a complaint on May 22, after which police arrested the accused. “The accused was her stepfather. He was arrested on Saturday”, said an officer on the condition of anonymity.

Last year, a total of 667 cases related to crimes against women were lodged in Tripura, and 426 persons were arrested.

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Of the 667 cases, 168 were linked to rape and 116 were related to molestation.

Police found 298 persons involved in rape cases and arrested 182 of them. 186 persons were involved in molestation cases, while police arrested 58.

In 2024, a total of 724 cases related to crimes against women were lodged, including 180 rape cases followed by 108 molestation cases. Police arrested 204 persons linked to rape cases, while 60 were arrested for molestation.

In 2023, a total of 791 cases related to crimes against women were lodged, including 139 rape cases followed by 151 molestation cases. Police arrested 186 persons linked to rape cases, while 69 were arrested for molestation.