667 crimes against women cases recorded in 2025: Tripura govt data

A total of 667 cases of crimes against women were registered in Tripura last year, with police arresting 426 accused in connection with these incidents, according to a report tabled in the state Assembly. A total of 667 cases of crimes against women were registered in Tripura last year (Representative photo)

The number of such cases declined last year compared to 2023 and 2024, when a total of 791 and 724 cases, respectively, were registered at different police stations.

According to the report, 1,439 persons were found to be involved in these cases, of whom police filed charge sheets against 1,072 last year. However, only eight persons were convicted in these cases.

Of the total crimes against women cases registered last year, 168 were rape cases, 116 were molestation cases, 19 were dowry deaths, and 206 were related to cruelty against women. Police investigation found 298 people involved in rape-related cases and arrested 182 of them. Charge sheets were filed against 204 people in these cases.

Last year recorded a total of 116 molestation cases, in which the involvement of 186 persons was found. Police arrested 58 persons in connection with these cases and later filed charge sheets against 154 persons.

In the case of 19 dowry death cases, police arrested 31 persons and filed charge sheets against 29 persons.

Police registered a total of 206 cases related to cruelty against women, in which 35 persons were arrested. Charge sheets were filed against 477 persons in these cases.

In 2024, a total of 724 crimes against women were registered, including 180 rape cases, 108 molestation cases, 20 dowry deaths, and 257 cases of cruelty against women. In comparison, 2023 recorded a higher total of 791 such cases, comprising 139 rape cases, 151 molestation cases, 21 dowry deaths, and 319 cases of cruelty against women.

Police arrested 204 people in connection with rape cases in 2024, compared to 186 in 2023. In molestation cases, 60 persons were arrested in 2024 and 69 in 2023. Arrests in dowry death cases stood at 22 in 2024, down from 47 in 2023. In cases of cruelty against women, police arrested 55 persons in 2024, compared to 30 in 2023.

Last January, chief minister Manik Saha said that the overall crime rate declined by 19.3% in 2024, as per data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), and Tripura ranked as the third-lowest in crime rate in the country.

He further said that crimes against women declined by 55%, property-related crimes by 45%, communal violence incidents by 75%, physical assaults by 38%, and overall violent incidents by 37% in 2024.