Rajasthan’s Keoladeo National Park faces water crisis as Panchana Dam supply dries up

The UNESCO World Heritage-listed Keoladeo National Park (KNP) in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur is facing a looming water crisis after deficient monsoon rainfall and the absence of its annual water supply from the Panchana Dam, raising concerns over bird breeding, biodiversity and the park’s fragile wetland ecosystem. Keoladeo National Park is home to around 336 bird species and attracts thousands of migratory birds from Europe, Central Asia and Siberia every winter. (HT Photo)

Park officials say the wetland requires 550 million cubic feet (MCFT) of water every year, most of which is traditionally supplied from the Panchana Dam in Karauli through the Ajan Bundh (dam). However, no water has been released from the dam so far this season.

“We have not received any water from Panchana Dam this year. Several wetland blocks have dried up, forcing us to shift fish, the primary food source for many birds, from dry areas to water-filled blocks,” said V Chetan Kumar, director of Keoladeo National Park.

The park administration is relying on emergency measures, including water supplied through the Chambal drinking water pipeline and groundwater pumping.

“We have requested a weekly supply of three MCFT from the Chambal pipeline. However, this water is only a temporary relief and cannot fulfil the ecological requirements of the wetland,” Kumar said.

According to park officials, the shortage has already begun affecting bird activity, with several species yet to begin nesting because of inadequate water levels.

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“The impact will not be limited to wildlife. A prolonged water crisis will also affect the livelihoods of naturalists, guides, hoteliers and others whose income depends on tourism associated with the park,” Kumar added.

Keoladeo National Park is home to around 336 bird species and attracts thousands of migratory birds from Europe, Central Asia and Siberia every winter. These birds typically begin arriving in early November and remain until March, while many resident waterbirds breed during the monsoon season.

The park also attracts thousands of domestic and international tourists annually for its rich birdlife and unique wetland ecosystem.

According to Kumar, the annual inflow from Panchana Dam is vital not only for maintaining water levels but also for sustaining the park’s biodiversity. Historically, floodwaters reaching the park through Ajan Bundh have carried fish fry, plankton, aquatic vegetation and nutrients, all of which support the wetland’s food chain and ecological productivity.

“The timely release of water sustains breeding colonies of storks, herons, cormorants, ibises and thousands of migratory waterfowl. It is the primary driver of the park’s ecological functioning,” he said.