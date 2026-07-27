Manipur: Kuki-Zo launch counter-economic blockade, ask govt to ensure essentials

Manipur’s Kuki-Zo groups have launched an indefinite counter-economic blockade on the highway connecting the ethnic violence-hit state with neighbouring Nagaland, saying it will continue until the government ensures the free movement of essential commodities to their areas. Naga and Meitei groups protesting the killings of six Naga hostages last month intensified an economic blockade against Kuki-Zos. Naga and Kuki-Zo tensions escalated after May 13 twin ambushes left four people dead. (PTI/Representative)

Kuki Civil Society Organisation Working Committee said Kuki-Zo people of Ukhrul, Kamjong and Kangpokpi have endured “obstruction of essential commodities” while the government watched in silence. “All government and private institutions within the jurisdiction of 14 Kuki-Zo villages shall remain closed until further notice,” said the committee in a statement on Sunday. It added that the decision for the counter-blockade was unanimously taken following consultations with the Kuki-Zo Civil Society Organisations of Ukhrul and Kangpokpi.

Naga and Kuki-Zo tensions escalated after May 13 twin ambushes left four people, including three church leaders, dead. On the same day, Kuki-Zo and Naga groups captured 48 civilians (20 Nagas and 28 Kuki-Zo). On May 15, 14 captives each from the two communities were released. The remaining 14 Kuki-Zo hostages were freed unharmed on June 9. Mutilated bodies of six Nagas were found the next day. Henlienthang Thanglet, a Kuki-Zo community leader, acknowledged “the mistake” of killing six Nagas on June 25.

The National Investigating Agency has arrested four people in connection with the abduction and killing of the six Nagas. Nagas blocked national highways, demanding justice.

The ethnic violence in Manipur first began in 2023 between the Meitei and Kuki communities before involving almost every community. The state’s Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities have shut each other out of the areas they dominate.

The Meiteis, mostly Hindu, live largely in the Imphal valley. The Kukis, predominantly Christian, reside in the hills. The state government has maintained that there are no buffer zones dividing communities in the state, but it has identified certain sensitive areas.

A new government was formed in February, nearly a year after the imposition of President’s Rule. It includes representatives from all three major communities as part of an attempt to maintain ethnic balance. But sporadic violence has continued and has left over 260 people dead and displaced 60,000.

Separately, the Manipur Police on Monday said security forces recovered arms, ammunition and “war-like” stores during a search operation on Sunday following intelligence inputs about the movement of armed militants. Security teams detected four suspicious plastic bags concealed in a jungle and recovered weapons including five self-loading and four INSAS rifles. Police said search operations continued in the area.