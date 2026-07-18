'Govts have fallen over onions': Sonam Wangchuk's final message before cops removed him from Jantar Mantar

"Yes, I am still alive. About 20 per cent of my body is gone. After fats, muscles are gone. After that, organs will go. Finally, brain. That stage has not come yet."

The video was recorded around midnight on July 18, the 20th day of his fast. Addressing supporters, Wangchuk said he had already lost nearly one-fifth of his body weight due to the prolonged fast.

Hours before Delhi Police shifted activist Sonam Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital after his health deteriorated during an indefinite hunger strike, he released an emotional video message declaring, "Yes, I am still alive," and spoke about the toll the protest had taken on his body.

Despite his deteriorating health, Wangchuk said he remained mentally alert and defended the purpose of his agitation.

Responding to those questioning whether his protest would make any difference, he drew a comparison with the political impact of rising onion prices in India. "Governments have fallen over onions. We are talking about the lives of children."

Referring to past governments that faced public anger over soaring onion prices, Wangchuk said that if such an issue could influence politics, a movement centred on students' lives and the state of education deserved even greater public attention.

Claiming that more than 20 children had died by suicide this year, he urged people to join the proposed Parliament march on July 20.

"March with me to Parliament on July 20. You are our strength. Otherwise, who am I? I am a lonely, hungry human being."

Also Read: JNU's Neha Bora continues hunger strike after Wangchuk moved away, alleges police crackdown

Shifted to hospital In the early hours of Saturday, Delhi Police shifted Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital, citing expert medical advice and directions from the Delhi High Court after his condition worsened on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike.

Following the move, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that he was beaten and detained during what he described as "a crackdown on protesters."

Delhi Police, however, said Wangchuk was shifted only to ensure essential medical care and appealed to protesters to vacate the protest site peacefully.

Meanwhile, Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, said no medical treatment should be administered to him without her consent and that of the doctors treating him.

The hospitalisation has intensified attention on Wangchuk's protest, with supporters widely sharing his midnight video message ahead of the proposed Parliament march on July 20.

(With inputs from agencies)