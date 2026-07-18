Vikram-1 launch: PM Modi hails success of India's maiden private rocket

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the successful launch of the country's maiden private orbital rocket, Vikram-1, saying it proved the country's self-reliance push. Skyroot Aerospace co-founder and CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone after the successful launch of the Vikram-1 launch vehicle from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. (PTI)

Speaking to the CEO of Skyroot Aerospace, Pawan Kumar Chandana, and co-founder Naga Bharath Daka by phone, the PM congratulated them and their company for the successful feat achieved on Saturday.

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Both top officials were present at the ISRO's Mission Control Centre (MCC) for the launch.

PM Modi conveyed his "grand greetings" to them and said their today's "Mission Aagaman" (arrival) should proceed further, he wished.

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The mission "proves we can be Atmanirbhar," he said, even as Chandana informed that the rocket was completely designed and made in India.

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Referring to PM Modi's post card with "Vande Mataram," slogan which the launch vehicle carried to a low earth orbit of 450 km, Chandana said "your card has successfully reached orbit. Vande Mataram is in orbit."