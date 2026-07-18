Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    HomeNext

    Vikram-1 launch: PM Modi hails success of India's maiden private rocket

    Speaking to the CEO of Skyroot Aerospace, Pawan Kumar Chandana, and co-founder Naga Bharath Daka by phone, the PM congratulated them.

    Published on: Jul 18, 2026, 14:30:12 IST
    PTI
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the successful launch of the country's maiden private orbital rocket, Vikram-1, saying it proved the country's self-reliance push.

    Skyroot Aerospace co-founder and CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone after the successful launch of the Vikram-1 launch vehicle from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. (PTI)
    Skyroot Aerospace co-founder and CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone after the successful launch of the Vikram-1 launch vehicle from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. (PTI)

    Speaking to the CEO of Skyroot Aerospace, Pawan Kumar Chandana, and co-founder Naga Bharath Daka by phone, the PM congratulated them and their company for the successful feat achieved on Saturday.

    Also Read | India's first private orbital launch successful as Vikram-1 lifts off into space | VIDEO

    Both top officials were present at the ISRO's Mission Control Centre (MCC) for the launch.

    PM Modi conveyed his "grand greetings" to them and said their today's "Mission Aagaman" (arrival) should proceed further, he wished.

    Also Read | Vikram-1: All about India's first privately developed orbital rocket saying ‘hello’ to space

    The mission "proves we can be Atmanirbhar," he said, even as Chandana informed that the rocket was completely designed and made in India.

    Also Read | Sky is no longer the limit: Vikram-1 launch is a leap for India's private space sector

    Referring to PM Modi's post card with "Vande Mataram," slogan which the launch vehicle carried to a low earth orbit of 450 km, Chandana said "your card has successfully reached orbit. Vande Mataram is in orbit."

    recommendedIcon
    Follow India news real-time updates and the latest news covered on Hindustan Times, featuring today's critical updates on Sonam Wangchuk LIVE and more across India.
    Home/India News/Vikram-1 Launch: PM Modi Hails Success Of India's Maiden Private Rocket
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • httechlogowhite
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes