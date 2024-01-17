Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Day 2: Lord Ram's idol to tour temple today

The seven-day ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at Ayodhya began on Tuesday ahead of the much-awaited consecration event of Ram Temple on January 22. On the second day of the week-long rituals, the idol of Lord Ram Lalla will tour the premises of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi temple after 1:20 pm, Vedic scholar Acharya Shri Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid said. Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Day 2 today(ANI)

“On Wednesday, January 17, after 1:20 pm, there will be Jalayatra, Teertha Puja, Brahmin-Batuk-Kumari-Suvasini Puja, Vardhini Puja, Kalshayatra and a tour of the idol of Lord Shri Ram Lalla in the Prasad premises,” Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, quoting the statement of Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid.

Earlier on the first day of the Vedic rituals, Shri Anil Mishra atoned all essential belongings and took a bath in the Saryu river. He then worshipped Lord Vishnu and performed ‘Panchgavyaprashan’ at the Ram temple with ‘Panchgavya’ (milk, urine, dung, ghee, and curd). According to the temple trust, the ‘Karmakuti Homa’ was also performed at the idol-making place and Valmiki's Ramayana and Bhusundiramayana were recited at the pavilion.

Along with this, ‘Godan’ (cow donation) was performed as a part of atonement from Dwadshabd Paksha.

Rituals for the next five days

On January 18, the rituals of Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas will be held.

On January 19 morning, the rituals of Aushadhadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas will be held, while in the evening, the Dhanyadhivas ritual will take place.

On the morning of January 20, the Sharkaradhivas and Phaladhivas rituals will take place, while the Pushpadhivas ritual will be done in the evening.

On January 21, the last day of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, Madhyadhivas ritual will take place in the morning while the Shaiyadhivas will be held in the evening.

The Ram temple consecration ceremony will be held on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the grand event where thousands of people, including celebrities, saints, and politicians have been invited.

Meanwhile, the temple will be open to the general public from January 23 onwards.