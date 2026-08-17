Assam floods: Over 26,000 houses damaged; second phase of monetary relief begins

As many as 26,681 houses were damaged in the floods that ravaged Assam in July, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday. tTe CM stated that the entire survey process will get over by mid-September. (PTI photo)

Sarma said that the ongoing survey to assess losses in July’s floods in four districts has identified the damaged houses.

Talking to media persons after releasing the second phase of immediate interim monetary relief of ₹15,000 each to those affected in Sibsagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat districts, the CM stated that the entire survey process will get over by mid-September. Till date, 104 people have been killed in the floods.

Sarma informed that till date 26,681 damaged houses, 18,887 damaged cattle sheds, 41,000 destroyed handloom related materials,loss of 5,98,691 domestic animals have been found and 93,256 affected farmers identified.

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“The first phase of the survey will be completed by August 28 or 29. Once that is done, the details will be uploaded on a web portal for affected families to check if they are enlisted and their damages assessed. Once people give complaints or suggestions we will start the second phase of the survey around September 10. The details of the second survey will be updated by Sept 15,” he said.

“If needed, a third survey will be done. Once the entire process is completed, we will start making payments through direct benefit transfer (DBT). Till date the surveyors have assessed losses of around ₹480 crore, but I believe by the time the entire process ends, total damages would be over ₹1000 crore,” the CM added.

Sarma stated that once payments for rehabilitation are made, the state government will request the Centre to provide new houses to the eligible affected families in Sibsagar and Charaideo districts under the Pradhan Matri Awas Yojana (PMAY).