close_game
close_game
News / India News / Ahead of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, all you need to know about Ram temple

Ahead of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, all you need to know about Ram temple

ByHT News Desk
Jan 15, 2024 09:32 PM IST

The temple trust has outlined a seven-day schedule for rituals in Ayodhya, spanning from January 16 to January 22.

The Ram Temple inauguration ceremony is scheduled to take place in Ayodhya on January 22. The ceremony will be presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and will be attended by prominent cricketers, celebrities, and industrialists.

Construction work at the Ram temple is underway in Ayodhya on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Construction work at the Ram temple is underway in Ayodhya on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Concurrently, the temple trust has outlined a seven-day schedule for rituals in Ayodhya, spanning from January 16 to January 22.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The inauguration ceremony is anticipated to host more than 7,000 guests, including attendees from India and overseas. The event is expected to draw over a lakh devotees to Ayodhya.

Here are the top 10 things to know about the temple:

  • Devotees can visit the Sri Ram temple in Ayodhya a day after the consecration of Lord Sri Ram's idol. The installation of the idol will take place at the 'Abhijith Muhurta' in the presence of Prime Minister Modi.
  • The 5-6 feet tall Ram idol is currently being sculpted and will be taken to the Sarayu river on January 17 for a procession. Following the 'abhisheka,' the idol will be brought back to the temple on January 17 and placed in the sanctum sanctorum on January 18. Various rituals will be conducted from January 18 for the next three days. On January 21, preparations for the 'pran pratishtha' will take place. A series of rituals will continue for the next 48 days, allowing devotees to visit the temple in Ayodhya during this period.
  • According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth, the Ram Mandir is a three-story shrine, with each floor reaching a height of 20 feet. The structure is adorned with a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.
  • The grand entrance to the Ram temple in Ayodhya is embellished with intricate statues of elephants, lions, Lord Hanuman, and 'Garuda.' These sculptures are meticulously crafted from sandstone procured from the Bansi Paharpur region of Rajasthan.
  • The temple complex, built in the traditional Nagara style, will have dimensions of 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. Every level of the temple will have a height of 20 feet and will include a combined total of 392 pillars and 44 gates.
  • The temple consists of five Mandaps (halls) — Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prarthna Mandap, and Kirtan Mandap.
  • The temple showcases intricately carved figures of deities, gods, and goddesses embellishing both pillars and walls.
  • Situated on the eastern side, the primary entrance to the shrine is accessed by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. To facilitate differently-abled and elderly visitors, ramps and lifts are provided.
  • Encircling the Mandir is a Parkota, a rectangular compound wall, measuring 732 meters in length and 14 feet in width. Adjacent to the Mandir is a historic well known as Sita koop, with roots dating back to ancient times.
  • The temple's foundation is constructed with a 14-meter-thick layer of roller-compacted concrete (RCC), imparting the appearance of artificial rock.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Ram Mandir along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On