Ahead of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, all you need to know about Ram temple
Jan 15, 2024 09:32 PM IST
The temple trust has outlined a seven-day schedule for rituals in Ayodhya, spanning from January 16 to January 22.
The Ram Temple inauguration ceremony is scheduled to take place in Ayodhya on January 22. The ceremony will be presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and will be attended by prominent cricketers, celebrities, and industrialists.
Concurrently, the temple trust has outlined a seven-day schedule for rituals in Ayodhya, spanning from January 16 to January 22.
Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here
The inauguration ceremony is anticipated to host more than 7,000 guests, including attendees from India and overseas. The event is expected to draw over a lakh devotees to Ayodhya.
Here are the top 10 things to know about the temple:
- Devotees can visit the Sri Ram temple in Ayodhya a day after the consecration of Lord Sri Ram's idol. The installation of the idol will take place at the 'Abhijith Muhurta' in the presence of Prime Minister Modi.
- The 5-6 feet tall Ram idol is currently being sculpted and will be taken to the Sarayu river on January 17 for a procession. Following the 'abhisheka,' the idol will be brought back to the temple on January 17 and placed in the sanctum sanctorum on January 18. Various rituals will be conducted from January 18 for the next three days. On January 21, preparations for the 'pran pratishtha' will take place. A series of rituals will continue for the next 48 days, allowing devotees to visit the temple in Ayodhya during this period.
- According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth, the Ram Mandir is a three-story shrine, with each floor reaching a height of 20 feet. The structure is adorned with a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.
- The grand entrance to the Ram temple in Ayodhya is embellished with intricate statues of elephants, lions, Lord Hanuman, and 'Garuda.' These sculptures are meticulously crafted from sandstone procured from the Bansi Paharpur region of Rajasthan.
- The temple complex, built in the traditional Nagara style, will have dimensions of 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. Every level of the temple will have a height of 20 feet and will include a combined total of 392 pillars and 44 gates.
- The temple consists of five Mandaps (halls) — Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prarthna Mandap, and Kirtan Mandap.
- The temple showcases intricately carved figures of deities, gods, and goddesses embellishing both pillars and walls.
- Situated on the eastern side, the primary entrance to the shrine is accessed by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. To facilitate differently-abled and elderly visitors, ramps and lifts are provided.
- Encircling the Mandir is a Parkota, a rectangular compound wall, measuring 732 meters in length and 14 feet in width. Adjacent to the Mandir is a historic well known as Sita koop, with roots dating back to ancient times.
- The temple's foundation is constructed with a 14-meter-thick layer of roller-compacted concrete (RCC), imparting the appearance of artificial rock.
Share this article