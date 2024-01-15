Ahead of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, all you need to know about Ram temple

The Ram Temple inauguration ceremony is scheduled to take place in Ayodhya on January 22. The ceremony will be presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and will be attended by prominent cricketers, celebrities, and industrialists. Construction work at the Ram temple is underway in Ayodhya on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Concurrently, the temple trust has outlined a seven-day schedule for rituals in Ayodhya, spanning from January 16 to January 22.

The inauguration ceremony is anticipated to host more than 7,000 guests, including attendees from India and overseas. The event is expected to draw over a lakh devotees to Ayodhya.

Here are the top 10 things to know about the temple: