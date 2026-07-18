CJP's Abhijeet Dipke in tears after Sonam Wangchuk taken away from Jantar Mantar: ‘He’s not a criminal'

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was seen in tears at Jantar Mantar after the Saturday morning chaos at the protest site as the Delhi Police personnel took activist Sonam Wangchuk to a hospital. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke speaks following the hospital admission of environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike during the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest. (ANI) Holding a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar, Dipke was seen sitting at the protest site flanked by other activists. He then cupped his face in his hands and started sobbing as other activists and protesters around him started consoling him and was offered water. Track latest updates on CJP protest chaos Dipke himself began a hunger strike after cops took Wangchuk out of the protest site at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Dipke also broke down when he was addressing the crowd, holding a copy of the Constitution, and narrated that Wangchuk didn't want to go to the hospital. “He didn’t want to go to the hospital. He wanted to join the Parliament march. But what these police have done- he was not a criminal. The way they took him away hidden under sheets- if you were so concerned about his health, you should have taken him with respect,” he said.

High drama at CJP protest The CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar descended into chaos on Saturday morning after Delhi Police arrived and took away Wangchuk, who is on a hunger strike for the last 21 days in support of students protesting against exam irregularities. The police said he was being taken to a hospital on Delhi High Court orders pertaining to his health that has been hit massively due to his indefinite hunger strike. Also read: BJP keen on NCPs' merger, but Sunetra Pawar, son Parth not in favour While the police was taking away Wangchuk, Dipke said that he was detained by cops and even beaten up. He alleged that protesters were lathicharged, a claim rejected by the Delhi Police. White sheets, cops in plain clothes The police used white sheets to block cameras as they took away Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar, while eyewitnesses also said that cops arrived at the protest site in plain clothes and claimed to be medical team. Police's plan to move Wangchuk also included deployment of network jammers, news agency PTI reported citing sources. The report added the pre-drawn operation was planned overnight following directions from the Delhi High Court and medical advice recommending Wangchuk's hospitalisation.

Police arrive at the protest site for take Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk to the hospital (ANI video Grab)