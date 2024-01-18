PM Modi releases commemorative postage stamps, book on Ram Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released a series of commemorative postage stamps dedicated to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and a book featuring stamps from around the world honouring the revered deity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released commemorative postage stamps on Ram Temple and a book of stamps issued on Lord Ram around the world.

The intricate design of the stamps captures the essence of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, with six distinct components. These include the Ram Mandir itself, the timeless Choupai 'Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari', a radiant depiction of the sun, the sacred Saryu River, and sculptures found in and around the temple.

The six stamps within the collection represent key figures and elements from the Ramayana. These include the Ram Temple, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Jatayu, Kevatraj, and Ma Shabri.

“Today, I got an opportunity to engage myself in another programme related to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Today, six postage stamps dedicated to the Ram Temple were released. Besides, a book of stamps issued on Lord Ram around the world was also released,” Prime Minister Modi said in a video statement.

“Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and stories of Ramayana are connected with everyone irrespective of his/ her religion or caste. Ramayana teaches us about the victory of love despite all the challenges. It connects the entire humanity with itself, and that's why it has gathered attraction across the entire world,” he said.

Officials said that each stamp is adorned with a touch of elegance, featuring a gold leaf of sun rays and the Choupai, adding a majestic touch to the entire miniature sheet.

What sets these stamps apart is the incorporation of the 'Panchabhutas’ or the five physical elements - sky, air, fire, earth, and water. Through various design elements, the stamps symbolize the perfect harmony of Panchamahabhutas, believed to be essential for all manifestations in Hindu philosophy.

Accompanying the stamp release is a 48-page book that sheds light on the international resonance of Lord Ram. The book showcases stamps issued by more than 20 countries, including the United States, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, Cambodia, and even by international organisations such as the United Nations. This collection aims to underline the universal appeal and influence of Lord Ram on diverse societies across the globe.