CBSE Class 10 Second Board 2026 results announced: Check steps to download marksheet
Check how to download CBSE Class 10 second board result on DigiLocker
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday declared the results of the Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026. Students who appeared for the examination can check and download their results through DigiLocker.
How to check CBSE Class 10 second board result on DigiLocker
Students can follow these steps to access their digital marksheet:
Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker mobile app.
Step 2: Sign in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar credentials. New users can create an account by completing the registration process.
Step 3: Go to the Issued Documents section and select Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
Step 4: Choose Class 10 Marksheet/Passing Certificate 2026.
Step 5: Enter the required details, including your CBSE roll number, school number, and admit card ID, if prompted.
Step 6: Submit the details to view and download your digital marksheet. Students can also save it for future reference.
Why two board exams held this year for Class 10?
The CBSE introduced a two-board examination system for Class 10 from the 2026 academic session. Under this system, the main board exam was conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026, while the second was held from May 15 to May 21, 2026.
The second exam gave eligible students who appeared in the main exam an additional opportunity to improve their performance. For regular students of the 2026 batch, the board has considered the better of the two performances while preparing the final result.
Nearly 60 percent students improved their performance
A total of 6,64,027 candidates registered for the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026, of whom 6,63,777 appeared. Among them, 5,13,955 students took the examination to improve their scores from the main boards, with 3,08,095 candidates (59.95%) successfully improving their performance.
Meanwhile, 1,49,822 students appeared under the compartment category, and 78,503 of them cleared the examination, resulting in a pass percentage of 52.40% in the compartment category. After combining the results of the Main and Second Board Examinations, the overall pass percentage for the 2026 Class 10 batch stands at 96.78%.
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