‘Lionel Messi can kill you while walking’: Tuchel acknowledges big threat but won't ‘build a throne’ for Argentina great

Thomas Tuchel has acknowledged the scale of the challenge England face against Lionel Messi ahead of their blockbuster World Cup semi-final with Argentina. The England manager knows containing Messi will be key if his side is to reach the final. The Argentina captain has been in sensational form throughout the tournament, leading the Golden Boot race with eight goals while once again inspiring the defending champions. Time and again, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has delivered when his team needed him most, underlining his enduring influence on the biggest stage. Argentina will once again look to their skipper to produce another decisive performance against an England side determined to end their title defence. Interestingly, despite their long and decorated international careers, Messi has never faced England in a senior international, adding another fascinating subplot to one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament. Lionel Messi is currently leading the Golden Boot race in FIFA World Cup. (Getty Images via AFP)

When asked about his reaction to Messi leading the Golden Boot race at 39 in the World Cup, he replied, "Yeah, it tells you and they too we're witnessing something more special."

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Asked about a statistic showing Messi has spent 63% of his time walking during matches at this World Cup, Tuchel said that is exactly what makes the Argentina captain so dangerous. The England manager stressed that Messi's movement can be deceptive, as he conserves energy before producing decisive moments that can change a game in an instant.

"He can explode in every minute. He's a silent killer. He can also kill you while he's walking. That's just what it is. You can never fall asleep. You can never underestimate the burst of energy. You can never underestimate the willingness of the group to sacrifice for him and to leave him and his creativity and his full energy for the other 40%. So he's showing it on the highest level," Tuchel told ITV Football.

“Not here to congratulate Messi” Tuchel made it clear that, while England have immense respect for Messi's quality, their focus is firmly on preventing the Argentina captain from deciding the semi-final. The England boss insisted his side are not travelling to admire the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner but to stop him and book their place in the World Cup final.

"We have to find a way to stop it and to overcome it. We are not here to congratulate him. We're not here to build him a throne. We're here to take the game away from him," he concluded.