Trump's left hand discoloration sparks new health concerns, speculations: ‘Both of them are mangled’

Journalist Aaron Rupar brought attention to the matter on X, stating: “Bruising and discoloration was visible today on Trump's *left* hand, which is not the one that is usually mangled.”

During the US President's appearance in the Oval Office on Monday, netizens were once again paid attention to his hands, but this time, the left hand stole limelight. Usually, it is Trump's right hand that incites speculation, as it has frequently been seen with a significant bruise, occasionally concealed with makeup.

US President Donald Trump has raised increasing concerns regarding his health following reports that he now possesses "two mangled hands".

Trump health update: President's hand discoloration sparks buzz The Rupar post featured an image of Trump's hands, revealing discoloration on his left hand. Additionally, some observers speculate that he used cosmetics to conceal specific blemishes.

“All seriousness aside, the one thing that makes no sense is why he doesn't bother to use a shade that better matches his skin tone if he's so desperate to hide it,” one person said.

“He's been shaking hands with himself a lot,” a second user commented, while a third person said, “Lately, both of them are mangled.”

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“Looks like his left hand finally got a taste of his own drama,” a fourth person said.

Some people believed that there might be valid reasons for the noticeable state of his hands, proposing that people could be excessively scrutinizing the matter.

“He takes aspirin. It will make you bruise easily from even a bump against the hand or any other extremity . It's why you tell doctors you're on aspirin therapy as you are a free bleeder,” a fifth person remarked.

When White House reacted to Trump's bruising and handshaking Speculation regarding the condition of Trump's right hand is not a recent phenomenon. This subject has sparked considerable debate, prompting the White House to respond directly in the past.

In July of the previous year, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explained that the bruising was a result of frequent handshaking. The discoloration on the hand of the 80-year-old was initially observed several weeks following the November 2024 presidential election.

However, Trump refrains from using his left hand for handshakes.

Last summer, the POTUS received a diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency, which the White House attributed to his swollen ankles, frequently visible as they protrude from his shoes during public events.

CVI is a prevalent condition among people aged over 70.