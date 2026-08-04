Ex-McKinsey executive moves back to India after 13 years in US, shares why: 'I always knew I'd come home'

A former McKinsey & Company associate partner has shared why she decided to move back to India permanently after spending more than 13 years in the United States. Dr Neeraja Nagarajan recently concluded her 7-year stint at McKinsey. (LinkedIn/Dr Neeraja Nagarajan)

In a LinkedIn post, Dr Neeraja Nagarajan, who recently concluded her 7-year stint at McKinsey, said the decision was driven by a combination of professional ambition, personal values and desire to be closer to home.

"Every rational framework - and most well-meaning mentors - said stay. Stay in the US. Stay at McKinsey. I'm three months into having permanently moved to India. Here's why," Neeraja wrote in the LinkedIn post.

Neeraja said that she left India more than a decade ago to study and work at some of the world's leading institutions while building an identity beyond her hometown and family. She shared that she began her US journey at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, where she studied public health and learned to challenge her own perspectives.

"It's a cliché that some Indians only examine social justice and systemic privilege once they go abroad - better late than never, I was one of them," she wrote, adding that the experience reshaped how she viewed her own responsibilities.

She later worked at Brigham and Women's Hospital, where she realised her true calling. “Through a lot of tears and introspection, I realized that as much as I loved bedside medicine, my calling was in systemic change,” she wrote.