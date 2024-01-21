OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal visits Odisha’s Jagannath temple, Ayodhya next on spiritual tour

The idol of Lord Ram will be consecrated in the sanctum sanctorum of Ram Mandir on January 22. As the grand occasion is just a few hours away, devotees from all over the country are heading to Ayodhya to seek blessings from Lord Ram. Ritesh Agarwal, the founder and CEO of OYO, is also on a spiritual journey and is on his way to Ayodhya to seek blessings at Ram Mandir. He shared the update on X, adding that he will keep people updated about the Ram Mandir and the ‘Pran Prathishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya. Ritesh Agarwal at Jagannath temple in Odisha. (X/@riteshagar)

“Kickstarting this holy week with a visit to the Puri Jagannath Temple. Next stop is Ayodhya. I will be sharing more updates along the way. Jai Jagannath,” wrote Agarwal while sharing a video on X.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

In the video, he can be heard saying, “Namaste. Aap log jaisa ki jaante hain main yahan se apne Ayodhya ke darshan ka Pran Prathishtha ke raaste mein shuruwaat kar raha hoon. Aur main Odisha se hoon toh islie mujhe laga shuruwaat karnege Jagannat Puri se. Yaha se main aapko Ayodhya ke Ram Lalla jee ke mandir aur Pran Prathishtha tak ke updates deta rahunga. Bhot bhot dhanyawad [Namaste. As you know, from here I am starting my Ayodhya darshan on the way to Pran Prathishtha. And I am from Odisha so I thought I would start from Jagannat Puri. From here I will give you updates till Ram Mandir and Pran Prathishtha in Ayodhya. Many many thanks].”

Watch the video here:

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu is also in Ayodhya ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir. He shared two pictures of himself with his family and expressed that he feels ‘very blessed’ to be in the city. He also mentioned that his mother, Janaki, is a devout devotee of Lord Ram.