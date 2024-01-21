Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE: ‘All shouldn’t go for darshan together', UP DGP to devotees

Welcome to the live coverage of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. The seven-day Vedic rituals commenced on Tuesday, with the host appointed by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra conducting the atonement ceremony. Cut out of Lord Ram set up at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

On Saturday, rituals with sugar and fruits and daily prayers and ‘Havan’ were carried out on the fifth day of the Vedic rituals. Uttar Pradesh Police DGP Vijay Kumar announced a slew of directions to ensure security ahead of the Pran Pratishtha’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the grand event on January 22, where thousands of people, including celebrities, saints, and politicians, have been invited. The Ram Janmabhoomi Trust has also made elaborate arrangements to welcome and honour the attendees and present them with gifts that include ‘Ram Raj’.

Meanwhile, the temple will be opened to the general public from January 23 onwards.