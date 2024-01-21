close_game
close_game
News / India News / Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE: ‘All shouldn’t go for darshan together', UP DGP to devotees
Live

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE: ‘All shouldn’t go for darshan together', UP DGP to devotees

Jan 21, 2024 06:11 AM IST
OPEN APP

Ram Mandir Inauguration Highlights: Follow latest updates from Ayodhya on the ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony of Lord Ram.

Welcome to the live coverage of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. The seven-day Vedic rituals commenced on Tuesday, with the host appointed by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra conducting the atonement ceremony.

Cut out of Lord Ram set up at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)
Cut out of Lord Ram set up at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

On Saturday, rituals with sugar and fruits and daily prayers and ‘Havan’ were carried out on the fifth day of the Vedic rituals. Uttar Pradesh Police DGP Vijay Kumar announced a slew of directions to ensure security ahead of the Pran Pratishtha’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the grand event on January 22, where thousands of people, including celebrities, saints, and politicians, have been invited. The Ram Janmabhoomi Trust has also made elaborate arrangements to welcome and honour the attendees and present them with gifts that include ‘Ram Raj’.

Meanwhile, the temple will be opened to the general public from January 23 onwards.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 21, 2024 06:08 AM IST

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE: UP DGP issues directions for security ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Uttar Pradesh DGP Vijay Kumar on Saturday released a slew of directions asking managers of Ashrams, Dharamshalas and other religious places to ensure devotees staying at those places don't go for darshan (of Ram Temple) together. He also said intensive checking will be done at all check points including Indo-Nepal border, the interstate border, and the border of Ayodhya and its adjoining districts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
ayodhya ram temple ram lalla ram temple + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On