Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE: ‘All shouldn’t go for darshan together', UP DGP to devotees
Ram Mandir Inauguration Highlights: Follow latest updates from Ayodhya on the ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony of Lord Ram.
Welcome to the live coverage of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. The seven-day Vedic rituals commenced on Tuesday, with the host appointed by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra conducting the atonement ceremony.
On Saturday, rituals with sugar and fruits and daily prayers and ‘Havan’ were carried out on the fifth day of the Vedic rituals. Uttar Pradesh Police DGP Vijay Kumar announced a slew of directions to ensure security ahead of the Pran Pratishtha’.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the grand event on January 22, where thousands of people, including celebrities, saints, and politicians, have been invited. The Ram Janmabhoomi Trust has also made elaborate arrangements to welcome and honour the attendees and present them with gifts that include ‘Ram Raj’.
Meanwhile, the temple will be opened to the general public from January 23 onwards.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jan 21, 2024 06:08 AM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE: UP DGP issues directions for security ahead of Pran Pratishtha
Uttar Pradesh DGP Vijay Kumar on Saturday released a slew of directions asking managers of Ashrams, Dharamshalas and other religious places to ensure devotees staying at those places don't go for darshan (of Ram Temple) together. He also said intensive checking will be done at all check points including Indo-Nepal border, the interstate border, and the border of Ayodhya and its adjoining districts.Share this article