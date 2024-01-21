Pran Pratishtha Day 6: Ram Lalla idol to undergo ceremonial bath with medicated water

The consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol will enter its sixth day today, marking another significant step in the auspicious Pran Pratishtha event. The day will commence with the daily puja of the deities, a practice central to the ongoing Pran Pratishtha rituals. Rituals being performed at the Ram Mandir ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, in Ayodhya on Friday.(Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshet)

Following the morning puja, the sacred fire, or Havan, will be kindled.

The idol will then undergo a ceremonial bath. Using water from 114 Kalash (vases), each containing specially medicated liquids, the deities will be cleansed in a symbolic purification process.

In the evening, the 'Vyahati Hom,' a ritual that involves sacred offerings into the consecrated fire, will be conducted, followed by a night vigil, with regular puja and aarti.

“Tomorrow on Sunday, daily puja of the deities with Havan will be done. After that the bathing of the idol with various medicated water from 114 Kalash (vases) will take place. There will be 'Vyahati Hom', night vigil, with regular evening puja and aarti,” Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth posted on X.

Tthe fifth day of the Pran Pratishtha witnessed a tapestry of Vedic rituals, including the offering of sugar and fruits. The day began with the customary daily prayers, Havan, and other Vedic rites. The focal point of the day's rituals was the establishment and worship of 81 Kalash in the courtyard of the temple.

"Today, on January 20, 2024, daily prayers, Havan, etc. were held. Rituals with sugar and fruits also took place. 81 Kalash were established and worshiped in the courtyard of the temple. Evening puja and aarti were also held," the trust said.

On Friday, the idol of Shri Ram Lalla, carved by renowned Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum a day before.