Search on in Rajasthan for 400-year-old cannon stolen from Narwar Fort

A joint team of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Police on Thursday launched a search operation in Karauli district to trace a 400-year-old cannon stolen from the historic Narwar Fort in Madhya Pradesh earlier this month. More than 60 personnel are combing the area amid suspicions that the Scindia-era cannon was brought to Rajasthan and buried there. A joint team of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Police on Thursday launched a search operation in Karauli district to trace a 400-year-old cannon stolen from the historic Narwar Fort in Madhya Pradesh earlier this month

Police teams from Narwar in Madhya Pradesh and Karauli in Rajasthan have been camping in Gaonra Meena village since Wednesday afternoon. The operation involves personnel from multiple police stations, led by Sadar Hindon SHO Girraj Jatav. Investigators are searching locations where recent excavations were reportedly carried out, suspecting that the cannon may have been buried there.

Based on intelligence inputs, police believe the stolen cannon could be hidden somewhere in the Gaonra Meena area. Excavation is being carried out at several suspected sites using JCB machines, while over 50 police personnel have been deployed across the village. The area has effectively been turned into a police camp as the search continues.

Karauli deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Munesh Meena said a Madhya Pradesh Police team arrived in the district while tracing the stolen cannon and conducted searches in the forests around Gaonra Meena. Following the lead, the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Police launched a joint search operation.

A metal detector team has also been brought in from Bharatpur to scan the area with electronic equipment in an effort to locate the cannon if it has been buried underground.

The presence of police teams from two states has drawn considerable attention among local residents, with the operation continuing for a second day.

The investigation stems from the theft of a rare Scindia-era cannon from the historic Narwar Fort in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh on the night of July 15. According to police, around 30 armed and masked men entered the fort through a difficult approach route using a loading vehicle. They allegedly held unarmed security personnel at gunpoint before making away with the 16th-century cannon.

The theft triggered a major investigation involving both the Archaeological Department and the police. Since the case was registered, multiple teams have been tracking leads, with the latest search focusing on suspected hideouts in Rajasthan. Police have not yet recovered the cannon, and the search operation remains underway.