Rocket launchers linked to terrorists being destroyed in Delhi: Report
The rocket launchers were part of the cache recovered in Manipur and were reportedly brought to Delhi for examination and disposal.
A joint operation by the Army, Special Cell of the Delhi Police and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is underway in Delhi's Narela to destroy rocket launchers recovered in connection with the arrest of two suspected terrorists in Manipur, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
The weapons were reportedly brought to Delhi for examination and disposal. They were part of a cache of arms, ammunition and explosive material seized during a joint search operation in Manipur in connection with the case, the sources said.
The recovery included rifles, hundreds of rounds of live ammunition, detonators and other explosive material, they said.
Also read: Chief of banned Manipur outfit, 46 cadres surrender with arms before CM
Specialised teams are carrying out the exercise, with the recovered weapons being disposed of in a controlled manner as part of the operation, sources said, adding that security arrangements have been put in place around the area, sources said.
The report, however, did not mention when and where the suspected terrorists were nabbed in Manipur.
On Sunday, security forces in Manipur arrested six terrorists belonging to different outfits in separate operations across Imphal West and Imphal East districts, Northeast Today reported, citing officials.
Also read: Normal life affected in Manipur districts on 2nd day of strike over NRC demand
In separate incident, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) last week arrested S Palal Thadou, an alleged “finance head” of the proscribed United Kuki National Army (UKNA), in connection with the April 7 IED attack in Manipur’s Bishnupur district.
Thadou was later produced before the Special NIA court in Imphal and was remanded to 10 days of police custody.
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