German woman sexually harassed at Indore’s Gandhi Hall, security guard held: Police
A 35-year-old German woman was allegedly sexually harassed at Indore’s Gandhi Hall by a security guard, who was arrested after she filed a complaint.
A 35-year-old woman from Germany was allegedly sexually harassed by a security guard inside the premises of Mahatma Gandhi Hall in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, following which police arrested the 28-year-old guard on Wednesday.
The woman, who is in India on a two-year work visa and is currently employed in Delhi, had come to Indore with a friend on Tuesday.
“The woman visited Gandhi Hall on Tuesday when the accused made indecent remarks at her. Later, while she was taking selfies with her friend, he sexually harassed her. The woman cried for help, and other visitors rushed to her aid. Police were informed immediately. Initially, the woman, who was in trauma, refused to register a case, but we counselled her,” MG Road police station in-charge Vijay Sisodia said.
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Police arrested the guard, Deepak Kumar, a resident of Sehore. “In the absence of an FIR, we could not take strict action against the accused. We did not want to let him go unpunished, so we persuaded the woman to lodge a formal complaint,” Sisodia added.
Police officers said that Kumar was intoxicated at the time of the incident and was employed on a contractual basis. An FIR was subsequently registered against Deepak Kumar under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty).
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The incident has raised concerns about safety at a public heritage site like Gandhi Hall, built in 1904, which attracts both domestic and international visitors.
This case comes less than a year after another high-profile incident in Indore. In October 2025, two Australian cricketers visiting the city for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup were stalked and inappropriately touched by motorcyclists, sparking outrage and highlighting gaps in tourist safety.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShruti Tomar
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.Read More