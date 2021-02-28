2 held in MP for ‘forcing’ minors to convert, kin of accused allege frame-up
- The family members of the accused said the girls knew Sohail for several years and they had gone to Khargone to celebrate Sohail’s birthday
Two boys were arrested under the newly-ordained MP Freedom of Religion Ordinance on allegations of sexually harassing two minor girls and forcing them to convert in Indore on Saturday, said police. However, the family of the accused contest police’s theory and allege a frame-up by Hindu Rakshak Sangathan.
The accused Sohail Khan, 19 and Hasan Khan, 20, were arrested under Section 363 (abduction), 354 (sexual harassment) and 3/5 of MP Freedom of Religion Ordinance.
Indore’s Azad Nagar police station in-charge Manish Daver said, “Two 16-year-old class 12 students had gone to a party in Khargone to celebrate Sohail’s birthday in Hasan Khan’s car. The minor girls said the accused sexually harassed them while taking a selfie. When the victims refused, the accused forced them for conversion and marriage.”
“Later two people Ramesh Jat and Nitin Patidaar from Hindu Rakshak Sangathan saw the girls’ plight and came to help the girls," he added.
"The girls filed the complaint at Maheshwar police station in Khargone on Friday night and later Indore police registered the case at Azad Nagar police station on Saturday,” said the police officer. Police are investigating the matter.
However, the family members of the accused said the girls knew Sohail for several years and they had gone to Khargone to celebrate Sohail’s birthday.
Also Read: Will stop conversion of Hindu girls with a strict law: Gujarat CM Rupani
“Hindu Rakshak Sangathan members created ruckus when they were taking a selfie and forced the girls to file a complaint against the boys. Hasan met the girls for the first time. How’s it possible for him to force someone for marriage and conversion in the very first meeting,” asked one of the brothers of the accused, who didn’t wish to be named.
Hindu Rakshak Sangathan member Nitin Patidar said, “The boys were forcing the girls for a selfie and the girls were refusing to do so. When we reached there to help the girls, the girls shared their ordeal. We just helped the girls like a common man.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 held in MP for ‘forcing’ minors to convert, kin of accused allege frame-up
- The family members of the accused said the girls knew Sohail for several years and they had gone to Khargone to celebrate Sohail’s birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army's Central Command honours soldiers with service awards
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-MP Cong chief objects to entry of Godse worshiper into party
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhya Praddesh HC tells state govt to hold local body polls at earliest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man who worshipped Godse joins Cong; ‘now Gandhian’, says party
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
School principal booked under anti-conversion law in MP: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 youths killed in a car accident in Indore after party
- An employee of a nearby petrol pump said he heard a blast-like sound and when he reached the accident spot, he saw the car in a bad shape, said a police officer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RT-PCR test compulsory for people travelling to Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra
- The decision was taken during a high-level Covid review meeting held on Monday after a new wave of Covid-19 cases was reported from Indore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IISER Bhopal uses AI-supported cameras to ensure masking, social distancing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Commendable': MP Guv praises state govt for law against forced conversion
- Madhya Pradesh became the first state which is ready with a roadmap to make the state self-reliant, said the Governor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP police arrest dentist who killed woman, hid body in Drishyam style
- Dentist Tripathi confessed to his crime after police found the tower location of Vibha’s mobile matched his at the same time on December 14, the day Vibha vanished.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP leader among four booked for abduction, rape of 19-yr-old in MP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh to be renamed as Narmadapuram, says CM Chouhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NITI Aayog meet: MP CM talks about steps taken for agriculture sector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
40 people fall ill after consuming food at public gathering in MP's Gwalior
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox