Indians stranded as UK air traffic failure cancels 2,000+ flights; Air India, IndiGo services hit

A technical failure in UK’s air traffic control system forced the cancellation of more than 2,000 flights over two days, disrupting operations at 15 airports including Heathrow and stranding passengers on Indian carriers’ London routes. A stranded passenger looks at a flight information screen. (AFP)

Delays ran into a second day on Wednesday as airlines rebooked passengers and repositioned aircraft left at the wrong airports.

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291 flights cancelled on Day 2 On Wednesday, 291 flights — 120 departures and 171 arrivals — were cancelled at UK airports, about 5% of the 5,869 scheduled, aviation analytics company Cirium said. Cancellations on a normal day run between 1% and 2%. Tuesday was worse, with about 30.1% of 5,800 scheduled flights cancelled or not operated.

Seven of the 24 flights scheduled from India to the UK had been cancelled as of 4pm on Wednesday, Cirium said.

Air India, IndiGo London flights hit IndiGo’s Mumbai-London service 6E001 was diverted to Amsterdam on Tuesday and its Delhi-London flight 6E003 to Paris; both were cancelled on Wednesday. Air India’s four London flights were diverted on Tuesday and cancelled the following day.

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Rajya Sabha member Milind Deora, a passenger on the Mumbai flight, said he had spent nearly 24 hours stranded at Amsterdam airport. “Basically, we are technically in transit because the flight got diverted, so the airline can’t really offload one passenger’s bag,” he said. A public transport strike in the Netherlands had also ruled out taking a train to London, he said.