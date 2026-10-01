‘Prevented 9/11-type tragedy’: PM Modi praises flydubai Indian pilot Smit Machchhar’s courage, quotes Netanyahu
“The bravery of flydubai's Captain Smit Machchhar fills our hearts with pride," PM Modi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed Indian pilot Smit Machchhar for averting a “9/11-style tragedy” by foiling an alleged attempt by his co-pilot to crash a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.
“The incident that occurred yesterday, Captain Smit of India demonstrated remarkable patience, presence of mind, and courage. Indeed, as the Prime Minister of Israel stated today, an Indian prevented a 9/11-style tragedy,” he said, referring to the US terror strikes that saw hijacked planes crash into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon on September 11, 2001, killing nearly 3,000 people.
“The bravery of flydubai's Captain Smit Machchhar fills our hearts with pride,” Modi added.
On Wednesday, the co-pilot allegedly stabbed the captain onboard the Boeing 737 MAX 8, triggering a battle in the cockpit and plunging the aircraft 14,300 feet in roughly 30 seconds over northern Saudi Arabia. The identity of the co-pilot – an Omani national – is yet to be ascertained.
Earlier, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed Machchhar for his “extraordinary bravery”. "An amazing act of heroism -- of his, of the Indian pilot, of the people who helped them. They stopped a disaster that could have been global," he said, as he also praised an Israeli passenger who helped overpower the attacker.
The Indian embassy said Machchhar was being treated at a hospital in Saudi Arabia.
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