PM Modi speaks to Captain Smit Machchhar's family after flydubai attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to the wife and parents of Captain Smit Machchhar and applauded his bravery, which helped save hundreds of lives aboard a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv. PM Modi applauded the bravery of Smit Machchhar, whose actions helped save hundreds of lives and avert a major tragedy.

Machchhar, captain of flydubai flight FZ1073 travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, is currently in the ICU at a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where he is undergoing treatment for serious injuries sustained in the mid-air attack.

During the conversation, Modi praised Machchhar's courage and presence of mind and stressed that Indian missions were providing all possible assistance to the passengers and crew.

Speaking at a function marking the centenary of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Modi said he had spoken to Machchhar's parents and wife and urged the nation to pray for the pilot's recovery.

"India’s captain Smit used his presence of mind and courage. Today Israel PM also said one Indian helped prevent a 9/11. We are proud of Captain Smit. I spoke to his parents and wife. He is being treated. The whole world is proud of him. I urge the nation to pray for Smit’s quick recovery," Modi said.