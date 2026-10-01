Prohibitory order imposed in Gurugram from today: What is section 163, why is it imposed

Prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been imposed in Gurugram to regulate movement during Haryana Board of School Education examinations from October 1 to October 24, officials said. Section 163 pertains to issuance of an order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger. (HT photo)

Section 163 pertains to issuance of an order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger.

Officials said the examination for secondary (academic and open book), senior secondary (academic and open book) and first and second year diploma in education (D.Ed) examinations will be conducted daily starting from Thursday.

As per orders issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Gurugram, Uttam Singh, photocopy and xerox shops, cyber cafes and similar establishments located around examination centres will remain closed for one-and-a-half hours before the commencement of the examination till it concludes.

The order also prohibits the carrying of weapons within a 500-metre radius of examination centres. Entry of unauthorised persons into the examination centres without a valid identity card has also been prohibited.

Additionally, unlawful gathering of people around examination centres with the intention of disrupting or obstructing the conduct of examinations has been restricted.

Singh said violators will face action under section 223 (disobedience) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable provisions of law.

Section 163 says “An order under this section may be directed to a particular individual, or to persons residing in a particular place or area, or to the public generally when frequenting or visiting a particular place or area.”