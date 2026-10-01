Prohibitory order imposed in Gurugram from today: What is section 163, why is it imposed
The order also prohibits the carrying of weapons within a 500-metre radius of examination centres.
Prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been imposed in Gurugram to regulate movement during Haryana Board of School Education examinations from October 1 to October 24, officials said.
Section 163 pertains to issuance of an order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger.
Officials said the examination for secondary (academic and open book), senior secondary (academic and open book) and first and second year diploma in education (D.Ed) examinations will be conducted daily starting from Thursday.
As per orders issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Gurugram, Uttam Singh, photocopy and xerox shops, cyber cafes and similar establishments located around examination centres will remain closed for one-and-a-half hours before the commencement of the examination till it concludes.
The order also prohibits the carrying of weapons within a 500-metre radius of examination centres. Entry of unauthorised persons into the examination centres without a valid identity card has also been prohibited.
Additionally, unlawful gathering of people around examination centres with the intention of disrupting or obstructing the conduct of examinations has been restricted.
Singh said violators will face action under section 223 (disobedience) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable provisions of law.
Section 163 says “An order under this section may be directed to a particular individual, or to persons residing in a particular place or area, or to the public generally when frequenting or visiting a particular place or area.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More