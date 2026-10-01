Warm morning in Delhi as min temp rises to 24°C; AQI remains ‘moderate’

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 24°C on Thursday, which was 1.6 degrees higher than Wednesday and 0.7 degrees above normal, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 35 degrees Celsius. (HT photo)

The rise in night temperatures came as the weather system that had brought rain and cooler conditions to the capital last week weakened. IMD has forecast mainly clear skies and dry conditions over Delhi-NCR on Thursday, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 34°C.

The weather forecaster issued no warning for the national Capital for Thursday, and its forecast indicates no significant rainfall over the next few days.

“As the system moves away, cloud cover and rainfall activity over Delhi are reducing, allowing temperatures to rise,” an IMD official said.

Also Read: Light to moderate rainfall likely in Delhi; AQI remains in ‘satisfactory’ category

Other weather stations also recorded a rise in minimum temperatures. Palam recorded 22°C, Lodhi Road 22.2°C, Ridge 19.6°C and Ayanagar 22.7°C, the IMD’s 8.30am observations showed.

Meanwhile, air quality deteriorated further on Thursday morning.

Delhi’s AQI stood at 162 at 10am, placing it in the moderate category, according to CPCB data.

The AQI was 129 on Wednesday, when the city had also recorded unfavourable dispersion conditions, including low ventilation and wind speeds below 10kmph.

The IMD forecast suggests maximum temperatures will remain around 34°C during the next couple of days, while nights are likely to remain near 24°C.