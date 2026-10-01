Odisha chief electoral officer Gopalan applies for voluntary retirement after SIR
Gopalan submitted his voluntary retirement application on Wednesday a week after the completion of the SIR in the state
Chief electoral officer R Santhana Gopalan, who oversaw the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Odisha amid Opposition protests over voter deletions, has applied for voluntary retirement, citing personal and health reasons unrelated to the exercise, people aware of the matter said on Thursday.
A 2001 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Odisha cadre, Gopalan, submitted his application on Wednesday, a week after the completion of the SIR in the state.
The people cited above said Gopalan, who is from Tamil Nadu and has around 18 months of service left, had been considering quitting for months. He delayed the decision until the SIR process was completed and the revised electoral roll was published, they added.
The Odisha electoral roll, with 31.6 million voters, was published on September 21 after SIR. The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress questioned the deletion of around 1.7 million names from the roll.
Gopalan’s decision comes as the Election Commission of India (ECI) faces scrutiny over the SIR across states. The Indian Express last week reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi recorded objections to decisions taken in the ECI’s name at least 14 times over 10 months. The reported disagreements involved changes to Form 6 for the inclusion of names in the electoral roll, the centralisation of controls in Delhi, voter deletion appeals in West Bengal and the failure to add eligible voters in Goa.
Gopalan, who was likely to remain in Odisha for about two years to allow his son to complete his schooling before deciding on his plans, has been the chief electoral officer since July 2024. Gopalan has also been deputy director-general at the Unique Identification Authority of India over a career spanning about 25 years.
In the last three years, four IAS and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers from the Odisha cadre have resigned. IAS officer VK Pandian, who was considered the successor to former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, opted for voluntary retirement in October 2023 before joining the BJD ahead of the 2024 assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the state. His wife, Sujata Karthikeyan, an Odisha cadre IAS officer, resigned in March 2025 before joining BJD in June this year.
Jagmohan Meena, a 2013 batch IPS officer, took voluntary retirement last month to join a corporate house. Early this year, IPS officer CA Ramdas (2025 batch probationer) resigned while still under training at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.Read More