‘Absolute nightmare’: 65,000+ passengers hit as over 1,000 flights cancelled across the UK

Over 1,000 flights were cancelled across Britain on Tuesday after a technical problem with the country's air traffic control system led to major disruption. More than 65,000 passengers were reportedly left stranded for hours at airports and onboard aircraft. Passengers sit with their luggage outside Terminal 3 of London Heathrow airport, west of London. (AFP)

The problem affected at least 15 UK airports, including London Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted and City, as well as Manchester, Birmingham, Luton, Liverpool and Edinburgh. The disruption also spread to flights operating beyond the UK, including at Dublin Airport, news agency AP reported.

Why flights in UK were cancelled The National Air Traffic Services (NATS), which manages air traffic control in the UK, said it had identified a technical problem with its flight-processing system and engineers worked to restore normal operations.

ALSO READ | Jakarta airport delays reopening after volcanic eruption leaves thousands of passengers stranded

Later, the air traffic control operator said the system was operating normally again and that efforts were under way to clear the backlog.

NATS chief executive Martin Rolfe defended the organisation as being “fit for purpose”, while acknowledging the scale of the backlog of aircraft and passengers, according to the BBC.

65,000+ passengers affected Over 1,000 flights had been cancelled, flight-tracking website Flightradar24 reported. Initially, the number had been 600.

Ryanair said over 65,000 passengers had been affected. Some travellers faced delays of up to eight hours. The airline cancelled more than 50 scheduled flights, as per AP.

British Airways said it had been forced to cancel or divert more than 100 flights. A British Airways spokesperson said the scale of the disruption would have a “significant knock-on impact”, adding that the incident was outside the airline’s control and had left aircraft and crews in the wrong locations.

ALSO READ | Russian airspace tense after Zelensky's big warning, foreign airline suspends flights

EasyJet also said some of its flights were unable to operate and that the system failure had caused delays across Europe, as per Reuters.