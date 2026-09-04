Russian airspace tense after Zelensky's big warning, foreign airline suspends flights

“The decision follows a routine risk assessment of the operating environment along the route. ATL conducts these assessments continuously across our entire network, and where the outcome supports a pause, we take one. Safety considerations always take precedence over commercial ones,” Air Tanzania said.

“Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) wishes to inform its valued customers and the general public that flights TC422 and TC423 between Dares Salaam and Moscow are temporarily suspended with effect from 4* of September, 2026,” the statement shared on Facebook read.

Air Tanzania cited security concerns and said the decision follows a routine risk assessment of the operating environment along the route.

Air Tanzania on Friday suspended flights to Russia, first foreign airline to do so, following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's statement about the threat to Russian airspace

Passengers holding tickets on affected flights will be offered a full refund or rebooking to an alternative date or routing at no additional cost, the airline said, asking flyers to contact at contactcentre@airtanzania.co.tz or +255748773900, or through travel agents.

We continue to monitor conditions in consultation with the relevant authorities and will announce the resumption of services as soon as the assessment supports it, the airline said.

Zelensky's warning The precautionary cancellation of flights comes in the backdrop of Zelensky's recent threat to effectively close Russian airspace by flooding the skies with drones amid Russia's amped up air attacks on Kyiv and other cities in recent weeks..

"Ukraine does not want innocent lives to be lost. That is why we are warning our partners: the safe days in the Russian sky are over," AFP news agency quoted Zelensky as saying on Tuesday. He noted that while civilian flights aren't being targeted, there is "no place" for them "in a sky swarming with drones."

The UN's International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) called on its members Wednesday to ensure the safety of civilian aircraft, shortly after Ukraine formally told the body that Russian airspace was "not safe" amid the war.

"Long-range weapons systems, unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), global navigation satellite system radio frequency interference, and advanced air defense systems are among the military technologies jeopardizing civilian aviation," the ICAO said in a statement that did not mention any specific country.

Flightradar24 data showed disruptions on Wednesday at Moscow's main airport, while some airlines cancelled flights though they did not specify the reason for doing so, according to a Reuters report.

"We continue to closely monitor the evolving situation in the region and adjust our flight schedules and routings as necessary," airline flydubai said in a statement.

"As the situation remains dynamic, our teams are continuously assessing operational requirements. We recognise that some delays and diversions may occur ... The safety of our customers and crew remains our highest priority."

Turkish carrier Pegasus Airlines said it had cancelled some flights to Russia for "technical and operational" reasons, without giving further details.