‘Russia ready to…’: At Dubai Air Show, Moscow's 'big offer' on Su-57 jets to longtime ally India

Russia has offered to provide technology transfer of its fifth-generation Su-57 stealth fighter jet to India and said it is ready to support India's fighter aircraft requirement, a Russian official has said. A Russian Sukhoi Su-57 stealth multirole fighter aircraft at the Dubai Air Show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Bloomberg)

Speaking on the sidelines of the Dubai Air Show 2025, Sergey Chemezov, the CEO of Russian government-owned defence conglomerate Rostec said the country has strong relations with India, adding Moscow's willingness to support Delhi's defence needs.

"India and Russia have been partners for many years. Even when India was under sanctions, we supplied the country with weapons to ensure its security. Today, we continue the same approach as in previous years, supplying India with whatever military equipment it needs and ensuring our mutual interests in developing cooperation," Sergey Chemezov told ANI.

On a question whether there is any official communication from India regarding additional S400 systems or the Su-57, the Rostec CEO said, “We have strong relations with India, and whatever India requires, we are here to support.”

The remark comes even as Jaishankar is in Russia, where he met President Vladimir Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and attended the SCO head of government summit.

The Su-57 is a twin-engine, fifth-generation stealth multirole fighter aircraft, seen as Kremlin's answer to American F-35 stealth fighter jets. The Russian fighter is designed for air superiority and attack missions, capable of engaging both airborne and ground targets.

Vadim Badekha, the Director General of United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), a Rostec's subsidiary, has said that India's concerns and technical demands regarding the Su-57 have been viewed positively, according to ANI.

A senior representative of Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport said that the firm offers India “both license production of air weapons for future generation aircraft and integration of Indian weapons”.

He said that Russia and the UAC are offering Su-57 produced in Russia to India, along with a pathway to shift production to India in stages.

Rosoboronexport is offering "technology transfer" and "technological learning of few generation technologies, including engines, optics, AESA radar, AI elements, low signature technologies and modern air weapons, he added.