Australian woman cricketer sexually harassed ahead of world cup match in Indore

Bhopal: An international woman cricketer from Australia was allegedly sexually harassed by a 30-year-old man in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday night during her stay in the city for a Women’s World Cup match , police said.

Police arrested one accused, identified as Aqueel Khan, on Friday evening on the complaint of security officer Danny Simmons at MIG road police station, said an officer who did not wish to be named.

The cricketer along with a teammate was returning to Hotel Radisson Blu from a cafe when Khan in a white shirt and a black cap began following them on a bike. The accused inappropriately touched her before running away from the spot.

One of the players sent a message to Simmons and also shared their live location. Simmons alerted the Indian officials and sent a car to bring the players safely to the hotel.

A team was formed with officers from five police stations to nab the accused. Police identified the accused, a resident of Azad Nagar, on the basis of CCTV footage of the spot. Police said Khan has a criminal background. A first information report was registered against him under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 74 (outrage modesty of women) and 78 (stalking).

The fifth match of the Women’s World Cup will be played on Saturday at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.