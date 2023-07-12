Madhya Pradesh SDM held for sexually harassing tribal girls

A sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Jhabua district in Madhya Pradesh was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually harassing three minor tribal girls at a government-run hostel earlier this week, police said. HT Image

The deputy collector rank officer was also suspended under the state government’s Civil Services (Services Conduct) Rules, 1965, for carelessness and gross negligence in performing his duty, according to district officials.

Jhabua Kotwali police station sub inspector Varsha Solanki said the alleged harassment took place on Sunday when SDM Sunil Kumar Jha was visiting the hostel in the district headquarters for a surprise inspection.

“In her complaint with Kotwali police, the hospital superintendent said the officer visited the children’s rooms and left after some time. After a while, he returned and sat in their room. He touched three tribal girls two aged 13 and one 11 years of age – inappropriately and asked them obscene questions,” Solanki said.

“Jha was arrested and a probe is underway,” Solanki added.

Police said on the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered under section 354 (sexual harassment) of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The accused was produced before the Pocso court of special judge RK Sharma who remanded him in judicial custody. His bail plea will be heard on Wednesday, police said.

“The girls are traumatised after the incident,” the hostel superintendent said.

On the basis of a report submitted by Jhabua district collector Tanvi Hudda, Indore divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma suspended Jha under MP government’s Civil Services (Service Conduct) Rules 1965, citing carelessness and gross negligence in performing official duties, according to news agency PTI.

After his arrest, Jha was produced before the Pocso court of special judge RK Sharma who remanded the accused in judicial custody, police said, adding that the official's bail plea will be heard on Wednesday.

